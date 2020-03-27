Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - March 27, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
53,077
19,390
10,732
64,915
109,595
-8,138
143
-6,023
-1,116
-11,083
Traders
83
32
43
37
37
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
150,700
Long
Short
21,976
10,983
128,724
139,717
-705
981
-15,982
-15,277
-16,963
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
139
96
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
46,801
18,383
59,409
90,450
130,994
-7,257
125
-4,355
-1,013
-9,670
Traders
91
40
74
41
43
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
221,086
Long
Short
24,427
12,301
196,660
208,786
-551
724
-13,177
-12,625
-13,901
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
160
132
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
About SilverSeek.com